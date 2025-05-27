Rain and storm break heatwave in Hazara Division, Karakoram Highway klocked by landslides

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The prolonged heatwave across Hazara Division came to an end on Tuesday afternoon as heavy rain and strong winds swept through the region, bringing much-needed relief and turning the weather pleasant.

Multiple areas, including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, and surrounding localities, experienced heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds and stormy conditions.

The intense weather activity not only brought the soaring temperatures down significantly but also transformed the environment into a cool and cloudy setting.

Following the rainfall, residents stepped out of their homes to enjoy the refreshing weather.

The downpour not only alleviated the heat but also lifted the spirits of citizens who had been struggling with persistent heat and humidity over the past several days.

However, the change in weather also brought challenges. Reports confirmed that landslides at three locations in Kohistan have led to the closure of the Karakoram Highway, disrupting traffic. Additionally, three sacrificial animals were reported to have been swept away at one of the affected sites.

In response, the divisional administration has issued a warning to residents in landslide-prone areas, urging them to adopt precautionary measures to ensure their safety.