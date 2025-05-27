Open Menu

Rain And Storm Break Heatwave In Hazara Division, Karakoram Highway Klocked By Landslides

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Rain and storm break heatwave in Hazara Division, Karakoram Highway klocked by landslides

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The prolonged heatwave across Hazara Division came to an end on Tuesday afternoon as heavy rain and strong winds swept through the region, bringing much-needed relief and turning the weather pleasant.

Multiple areas, including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, and surrounding localities, experienced heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds and stormy conditions.

The intense weather activity not only brought the soaring temperatures down significantly but also transformed the environment into a cool and cloudy setting.

Following the rainfall, residents stepped out of their homes to enjoy the refreshing weather.

The downpour not only alleviated the heat but also lifted the spirits of citizens who had been struggling with persistent heat and humidity over the past several days.

However, the change in weather also brought challenges. Reports confirmed that landslides at three locations in Kohistan have led to the closure of the Karakoram Highway, disrupting traffic. Additionally, three sacrificial animals were reported to have been swept away at one of the affected sites.

In response, the divisional administration has issued a warning to residents in landslide-prone areas, urging them to adopt precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

Recent Stories

ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Confer ..

ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025

48 seconds ago
 Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogu ..

Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release

2 minutes ago
 Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani com ..

Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..

12 minutes ago
 First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

16 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian ..

Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King

30 minutes ago
 President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in ..

President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..

45 minutes ago
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

46 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors

56 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr particip ..

On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..

57 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional ..

Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..

57 minutes ago
 TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities fr ..

TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..

57 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan