Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Rain at some districts with snowfall in upper parts predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Regional Meteorological Department Friday forecast rain with thunderstorms at some places and a drop in temperature across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Met Office, most districts of the province will experience dry and cold conditions, while upper regions will witness an increase in cold intensity.

The forecast predicts thunderstorms and rain in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, and Hazara divisions. Similarly, rainfall is expected in Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Mohmand, Bajaur, and Kurram.

The Meteorological Department has also indicated the possibility of snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over the past 24 hours, the highest recorded rainfall was in Dir, measuring 11mm.

In Kala 9mm rain was recorded while in Mir Khani 7mm, in Drosh 6mm, in Chitral and Malam Jabba 3mm each, in Kakool 2mm, in Saidu Sharif and Takht Bhai 1mm each.

Additionally, snowfall was recorded in mountainous areas, with Kalam receiving 5 inches of snow and Malam Jabba receiving 1 inch.

