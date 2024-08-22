Rain Beneficial As 3 Cash Crops Cover 11.3m Acres In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Agricultural experts said on Thursday that the ongoing rain spell was beneficial for three cash crops including paddy, sugarcane and cotton, that cover overall 11.4 million acres area in Punjab. However, they cautioned farmers not to leave cotton fields water-logged and recommended immediate water drain out.
In a statement issued here, Agriculture Department spokesman said that paddy cultivation had reached six million acres, sugarcane two million acres and cotton 3.4 million acres in Punjab. He said that the rain impact on crops was mixed, adding that it was beneficial for paddy and prevailing weather conditions were suitable for growth of sugarcane.
The atmospheric Nitrogen that rain brought to crop fields would prove beneficial, he added.
However, he said, cotton crop sown on 3.4 million acres in Punjab needed special care in the prevailing situation. He said cotton crop should get spray of Urea liquid (2pc) after rain and advised regular pest scouting to ensure application of spray as per experts' advice as and when the pest incidence reaches economic threshold level (ETL). He said that vegetables crops also needed special care during ongoing weather conditions.
