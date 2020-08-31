UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Beneficial For Crops But Not Cotton

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:45 PM

Rain beneficial for crops but not cotton

Rain received in the city and suburbs here Monday would be beneficial for crops including maize, fodder, vegetables and rice but experts fear it would damage cotton crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Rain received in the city and suburbs here Monday would be beneficial for crops including maize, fodder, vegetables and rice but experts fear it would damage cotton crop.

Assistant director agriculture information Naveed Asmat Kahlon advised cotton farmers to immediately drain out water from their fields stating that keeping water stagnant in a field for 48 hours would cause plant wilting. The plant would dry up in case water remained there for 72 hours.

He asked farmers to drain out water in nearby rice or sugarcane fields, or dump it in some ditches, or if no field nearby was available then dump water in one cotton field to save their other fields.

He told APP that rain would accelerate growth and production of rice, sugarcane, fodder and vegetables but leave cotton at a disadvantageous position for the crop witnessed downpour at a time when it was in full swing.

He explained that rain would provoke Jassid, pink bollworm and armyworm, would cause the open bolls to fall down and turn the colour of fibre yellow.

Moreover, he added, rain would also affect the pollination process stating that the flowers at the pollination stage would not pollinate as the rain would wash out the male pollen.

He, however, admitted rain would benefit cotton with regard to white fly and thrips attack.

Kahlon advised farmers to consult agriculture officials to get advice to contain the bad impacts of rain on crops.

He said that farmers should immediately drain out rain water and, in case, the rain has turned the colour of fibre in bolls to yellow then they should apply spray of two kilogram Urea in 100 litres of water per acre to restore original colour of silver fibre.

Related Topics

Attack Water Agriculture Male Silver Cotton From

Recent Stories

Tadweer launches ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ environm ..

1 minute ago

Abolishing boycott law ‘historic’ decision, US ..

31 minutes ago

UAE makes significant progress in combating money ..

31 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat angry over Karachi situation

36 minutes ago

CTP directs to maintain traffic flow during rain

1 minute ago

Rwanda arrests hotelier from 'Hotel Rwanda' on 'te ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.