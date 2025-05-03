Open Menu

Rain, Blustery Winds Sweep Through Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Rain, blustery winds sweep through Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Hyderabad received pre-monsoon rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Saturday evening, breaking the spell of early and intense summer heat which had gripped the city.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported from different parts of the city as strong winds uprooted dozens of trees besides damaging sign boards as well.

Fortunately, no loss or harm to life surfaced during the downpour and blustery winds.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rains in the region till May 5.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

3 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

3 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

3 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

6 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

6 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

7 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan