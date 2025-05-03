Rain, Blustery Winds Sweep Through Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Hyderabad received pre-monsoon rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Saturday evening, breaking the spell of early and intense summer heat which had gripped the city.
Light to moderate rainfall was reported from different parts of the city as strong winds uprooted dozens of trees besides damaging sign boards as well.
Fortunately, no loss or harm to life surfaced during the downpour and blustery winds.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rains in the region till May 5.
APP/zmb/
