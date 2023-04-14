Rain brings relief for Grand Mosque worshippers in Makkah: Saudi press attach

A much-needed respite from the sweltering heat in Makkah came in the form of a sudden and heavy downpour the other day and it brought relief not only to the residents of the city but also to the thousands of worshippers visiting the Grand Mosque, where the Kaaba, the most sacred site in Islam, is located

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A much-needed respite from the sweltering heat in Makkah came in the form of a sudden and heavy downpour the other day and it brought relief not only to the residents of the city but also to the thousands of worshippers visiting the Grand Mosque, where the Kaaba, the most sacred site in islam, is located.

Saudi Press attach� Dr Naif Al-Otaibi, exchanging his views with APP, said the rainfall, which began in the afternoon and continued for several hours, caused flooding in some areas around the Grand Mosque but did not deter the worshippers from performing their religious rituals.

Instead, the rain added to the spiritual experience for the visitors, who consider it a blessing from Allah Almighty, he maintained.

He said the Grand Mosque's management team and the Saudi Arabian Civil Defense were quick to respond to the situation, providing assistance and ensuring the safety of the worshippers. They also provided umbrellas and raincoats to help people protect themselves from the rain, he added.

Dr Naif said the rain was seen as a welcome relief by the residents of Makkah, who have been experiencing scorching temperatures in recent weeks.

He said the rainfall was also celebrated by the people of Makkah, who believe that rain is a sign of Allah's mercy. Social media platforms were filled with images and videos of the Kaaba displaying the beautiful scene of rainfall, with people expressing their gratitude and awe at the sight, he added.

Despite the large amount of rain in some areas, the authorities ensured that the Grand Mosque remained open and accessible to the visitors, he said adding that the cleaning process began as soon as the rain stopped, and the Grand Mosque was ready for the next prayer time.

Dr Naif said the rainfall in Makkah serves as a reminder of the power and majesty of Allah and the significance of rain in Islamic culture.

He said the worshippers and residents of Makkah alike were grateful for the much-needed respite from the heat and the spiritual experience brought on by the rain.

Taking to Twitter, he also shared a video clip of Kaaba showing the scenic view of the centre of Islam.