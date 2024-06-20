Open Menu

Rain Brings Relief From Extreme Heat To Lahoris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Rain brings relief from extreme heat to Lahoris

The heat smitten Lahoris breathed a sigh of relief as the skies poured down in abundance Thursday noon which brought much-desired respite from the loo which had made life miserable over the past few weeks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The heat smitten Lahoris breathed a sigh of relief as the skies poured down in abundance Thursday noon which brought much-desired respite from the loo which had made life miserable over the past few weeks.

The traditional summer hot and dry winds (loo) ruled the roost for the past several days and it made life difficult for the humans, birds and animals alike. The scorching heat was a source of concern for the authorities as well as it caused water-related diseases among children and the elderly. The heat-stroke was a major threat.

The rain was instrumental in culling the heat and bringing the city life to normal while the thick, dark clouds blanketed the horizon to further save humans and animals from the ultra violet (UV) rays of the sun which had been lashing the earth unhindered.

A maximum of 33 mm rain was recorded around the airport, while in the Gulberg Town 15 mm, the Upper Mall area 14 mm, Nishter Town 11 mm, Johar Town 7 mm, Jail Road 5 mm, and the other areas of the city also received mild to low rain.

It rained cats and dogs in many parts of the provincial metropolis which brought the mercury down to 33 degrees Celsius although the sun had been emitting fire for the past few weeks and the temperature stayed at 45 degrees and above.

The experts believe that emissions of the fossil fuels in the burgeoning metropolis with humongous population like Lahore and the lower number of green cover have contributed to the higher temperatures and fewer rains.

With more rain the forecast in coming week, it is hoped that rains will restore balance and make life livable in the provincial metropolis.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Jail Road Gulberg From Airport Rains

Recent Stories

TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition Launched at a Jaw Dro ..

TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition Launched at a Jaw Dropping Price!

14 minutes ago
 Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approv ..

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approves 13 uplift schemes

3 minutes ago
 DC directs officers concerned to remain alert duri ..

DC directs officers concerned to remain alert during rain

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways adopts High Flash Point HSD for ..

Pakistan Railways adopts High Flash Point HSD for enhanced performance, safety

5 minutes ago
 Over $1 billion pledged to create 'African vaccine ..

Over $1 billion pledged to create 'African vaccine market'

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Researc ..

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali pa ..

1 hour ago
CM announces one-month pay for workers removing an ..

CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid

1 hour ago
 WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

1 hour ago
 Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from ..

Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas

1 hour ago
 Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holi ..

Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana ..

Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain directs for au ..

1 hour ago
 Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with soc ..

Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan