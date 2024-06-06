Rain brings relief to Nowshera Virkan after dust storm

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A light rain followed a dusty storm in Nowshera Virkan and its surroundings, breaking the intense heat on Wednesday.

According to details, thunderstorms and cool winds created a pleasant atmosphere, bringing relief to residents.

As the storm began, all feeders, including two city feeders at Gahri Grid Station, tripped.

Despite the power outage, residents stepped out of their homes to enjoy the pleasant weather.

APP/mhv/378