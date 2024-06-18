Rain brings relief to twin cities, more showers forecasted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The recent rainfall has brought a much-needed respite to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, creating a pleasant change in the weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, more rain is expected in the upper regions of the country today.

The forecast indicates that on the second day of Eid, there will be rain in Northeast and Upper Punjab, the Potohar region, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Despite the rainfall, some districts will continue to experience very hot weather during the day, with possible wind and rain at a few locations.

Today's highest temperatures are projected to reach a scorching forty-eight degrees Celsius in Sibi, forty-three degrees in Islamabad, forty-four degrees in Lahore, and a more moderate thirty-three degrees in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the weather in southern and central regions of Pakistan is expected to remain very hot and dry.

As the rain brings relief to the northern parts, the Meteorological Department urges residents to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against the heat in areas where high temperatures persist.