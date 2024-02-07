Open Menu

Rain Brings Respite For Citizens, Serves As Tonic For Crops

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Rain brings respite for citizens, serves as tonic for crops

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The city of Muzaffargarh and suburbs received gentle rainfall Wednesday morning which brought a wave of relief and joy to people.

"The light showers, which graced both urban and rural areas is of vital importance for human health and agriculture sector," said experts.

Dr Fakhar ul islam talking to APP stated that the rain would surely help reduce diseases in the areas as dry winter spell was causing issues of breathing, cough and some others.

Despite the drop in temperature accompanying the rainfall, the residents welcomed the change in weather.

For the agricultural community, the rainfall brought a glimmer of hope as farmers anticipated positive impacts on their crops, particularly wheat.

Farmers Ameer Hamza, Iftikhar, Sajid Qureshi and some others expressed optimism that the rain would serve as tonic for the crops. It also helped farmers saving millions of rupees on irrigation.

Environmentalists from Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture hailed the rainfall as a much-needed respite, noting its potential to mitigate air pollution and improve air quality.

According to forecast by the meteorological department, "The southern region of Punjab is expected to experience intermittent rainfall until February 10, further bolstering hopes for continued relief from the dry spell."

