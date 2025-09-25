Rain brings respite from heat in Peshawar, Mardan and Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Mardan and Haripur on Thursday received rainfall that brought much-needed relief from the intense heat and turned the weather pleasant.

Prior to the showers, temperatures had once again started to rise.

In Peshawar, strong winds swept through the city before the rainfall, creating dust in the atmosphere. However, the light rain soon settled the dust, refreshing the air and delighting residents, many of whom were seen enjoying the weather outdoors.

In Mardan, particularly in Tehsil Rustam and surrounding areas, heavy rainfall broke the spell of heat and humidity, making the weather pleasant.

However, the rain was accompanied by power outages as electricity disappeared with the strong winds, leaving residents frustrated.

Similarly, Haripur also witnessed heavy showers along with strong winds. The rain not only drenched the city but also extended to nearby areas, turning the weather delightful. Yet, much like in Mardan, several feeders tripped, causing electricity disruptions across different localities.

With rain and cool breezes sweeping across Peshawar, Mardan, and Haripur, the overall weather in the region has turned refreshing.

APP/vak