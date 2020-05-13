Rain brings respite from mild heat

The city witnessed 8mm rain, which brought some respite from mild heat being observed for last three days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The city witnessed 8mm rain, which brought some respite from mild heat being observed for last three days.

The rain brought significant change in weather condition and citizens, mostly with fasts, expressed pleasure over the weather condition.

During last three days, the temperature was noticed nearly 38 degree centigrade.

However, the recent rainy spell brought it to nearly 34 degree centigrade.

On Tuesday, the city witnessed 8mm downpour. Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) activated teams to drain out water, accumulated at different areas of city. However, in some areas of city including MDA Chowk, Pul Bararan, Lodhi Colony, Nawabpur road and some others, electricity supply remained suspended between different durations.