Rain Brings Respite From Smog In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The provincial capital on Friday received light to moderate rain which cleared the sky and subsided smoggy conditions, which had been prevailing for the last few weeks.

The early morning shower turned the weather pleasantly cool, providing relief to the citizen in breathing.

Widespread rain covered various areas of the city including Airport, Qartaba Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Green Town, Walled City, Shadman, Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Defence, Iqbal Tow, Samanabad and Sabzazar.

The air quality of the city is expected to improve after the shower, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded very unhealthy with Lahore College for Women University 336, Town Hall 329 and Punjab University 287 during last 24 hours, as per the report of the Environment Protection Department, Punjab.

The collective impact of this weather phenomenon has not only reduced pollution levels but also brought relief to residents, allowing them to enjoy a much-needed break from persistent smog that had blanketed the city.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including the city during the next 24 hours, while fog/smog is likely to occur in plain areas in morning hours.

