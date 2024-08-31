Rain causes disruption in gas supply in Multan areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The ongoing rainy spell for the last four days has disrupted gas supply to households in various Multan areas.

Seepage of rainwater in gas pipelines has halted gas supply, causing serious problems for citizens.

According to reports, the recent heavy rains have not only disrupted daily life but also led to intermittent power outages. The situation has worsened with a disruption in the gas supply, affecting areas such as New Multan, BCG Chowk, Aslam Colony, Gulzar Colony, Mujtaba Canal View, Bahawalpur Road, Sui Gas Road, and others. These areas have been without gas for three days due to rainwater and sewage infiltrating the gas lines.

This disruption has significantly impacted schoolchildren, college students, and office workers, who are now forced to skip breakfast or purchase overpriced and substandard food.

Residents Saad, Raza Anwar, Kamran Seyal, and others expressed their frustration, noting the strain on their household budgets due to the combined effects of rising electricity and gas bills. The lack of gas has exacerbated financial pressures, leading to increased reliance on expensive LPG and low-quality food from external sources.

In response, SNGPL officials stated that their teams are actively addressing the issue and responding to complaints. They urged residents to contact their office for any problems related to gas supply.