Rain causes power outages to various feeders of IESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Heavy rain on Thursday disrupted power supply across several areas in the IESCO region due to faults and tripping on 11 kV feeders.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the affected feeders include Service Road East, C Block, New Race Course, Shalimar Town, and Misriyal Road.

Power has also been temporarily suspended in Al Noor Colony, Millatabad, Charing Cross, Kar Chowk, and Adiala Feeder.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) teams are working to restore electricity in the affected areas.

The spokesperson advised residents to stay away from electrical wires, poles, and transformers.

For complaints or emergencies, customers can contact their local SDO office or call the IESCO helpline at 118.