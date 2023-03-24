Rain causes power supply suspension in various feeders of IESCO

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Intermittent rain caused temporary power supply suspension in various feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday.

According to the IESCO spokesperson, power supply witnessed suspensions to various feeders including Pir Sohawa, G-9 Markaz, Alnoor Colony, Eidgah, WASA, Muslim Town, Kahuta City, New Rawat, Pindigheb, Attock, Burma A Block, Rohltas and Sanghvi.

Operation teams were making all out efforts to remove fault and restore power supply at earliest, he further said.

The IESCO chief has also directed to restore power supply on all feeders before Iftar timing. However, field formations were facing problems to restore power supply due to rain in several areas.

Power restoration operation was also being monitored from the Central Control Room, he said.

The consumers were requested to lodge their electricity related complaints on concerned complaints office or help line 118.