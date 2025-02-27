Open Menu

Rain Causes Tripping, Faults On Multiple Feeders: IESCO

February 27, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Heavy rain on Thursday disrupted power supply across several areas in the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) region due to faults and tripping on across multiple feeders.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, teams are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

Residents are advised to stay away from electrical wires, poles, and transformers.

Do not touch electrical appliances if wet, and report any broken wires to the authorities immediately. Ensure your home’s electrical wiring is in good condition to avoid short circuits, and teach children about the risks of electrical accidents, he added.

For complaints or emergencies, customers can contact concerned complaint office or call the IESCO helpline at 118.

