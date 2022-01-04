Rain continues in KP as Parachinar receives 20mm, Dir 19mm rainfall, Malam Jabba 9 inch snowfall

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The intermittent rains continued lashing most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Parachinar in Kurrum and Dir Upper districts received maximum 20 millimeters and 19mm rainfall while Malam Jabba Velley in Swat received 9 inch snowfall during last 24 hours.

According to Met Office, Lower Dir has received 14mm rains, Malamjabba in Swat 18mm, Kalam 13mm, Peshawar, Cherat in Nowshera, Takhtbai in Mardan 11mm, Saidu Sharif in Swat, Pattan in Kohistan Lower 10mm, Drosh in Chitral, Balakot in Mansehra 8mm, Chitral 5, Kakul 3 and Bannu 2mm as a result of strong westerly wave affecting most parts of the country and may persist till Friday.

The Met office has predicted widespread intermittent rain and snowfall over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

Heavy rain and good snowfall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Kalam, Malam Jabba in Swat, Nathiagali, Galyat is also expected.

Similarly, widespread intermittent rain over the hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rain and good snowfall is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

In last 24 hours, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Malamjabba and Kalam have received maximum 9 inches and 6 inches snowfall respectively.

The lowest temperature was recorded at Kalam (-04) and Parachinar (-03), Drosh in Chitral, Malamjabba -02, Cherat and Dir (-1) respectively.