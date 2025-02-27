Rain declared blessing for standing crops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Agriculture Department has termed recent rains blessing for standing crops of maze, sugarcane, rice and others.

The local office of the Agriculture Department issued advisory for farmers to prepare strategy for making precautionary measures to save their standing crops in case heavy rains lashed. They termed the recent rains blessing for sugarcane growers and growers of maze and rice. “Recent light to moderate rains have been benefiting standing crops of sugarcane, maze and rice,” they said, adding that however, cotton growers would have to adopt precautionary measures to save their standing crops in case heavy rains lash the region.

They further said that few canals were closed in Bahawalpur region as per their schedule, adding recent winter rains would fulfill water scarcity by irrigating standing crops. Rains have lashed Bahawalpur, Yazman, Khairpur Tamewali, Hasilpur and Cholistan desert areas for the last two days.