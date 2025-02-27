Rain Declared Blessing For Standing Crops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Agriculture Department has termed recent rains blessing for standing crops of maze, sugarcane, rice and others.
The local office of the Agriculture Department issued advisory for farmers to prepare strategy for making precautionary measures to save their standing crops in case heavy rains lashed. They termed the recent rains blessing for sugarcane growers and growers of maze and rice. “Recent light to moderate rains have been benefiting standing crops of sugarcane, maze and rice,” they said, adding that however, cotton growers would have to adopt precautionary measures to save their standing crops in case heavy rains lash the region.
They further said that few canals were closed in Bahawalpur region as per their schedule, adding recent winter rains would fulfill water scarcity by irrigating standing crops. Rains have lashed Bahawalpur, Yazman, Khairpur Tamewali, Hasilpur and Cholistan desert areas for the last two days.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..
Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan
Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..
Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..
MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..
Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain causes tripping, faults on multiple feeders: IESCO6 minutes ago
-
SALU Khairpur holds workshop on enhancing curriculum with Generative AI6 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition of repatriated artefacts continues at PNCA6 minutes ago
-
Rain declared blessing for standing crops6 minutes ago
-
Rs. 100 million worth of state land recovered in anti-encroachment operation6 minutes ago
-
Dr. Barki chairs meeting to improve medical institutions' performance16 minutes ago
-
IHC directs CDA, MCI to resolve issues of street vendors16 minutes ago
-
3 drug dealers held with 1.12 kg heroin, 2.6 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif to attend World Wheelchair Day event at PCP16 minutes ago
-
PAL honors renowned Portuguese writer Teresa Nicolau in special session26 minutes ago
-
10 injured in rollover crash on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal26 minutes ago