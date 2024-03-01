Rain Delayed KP Assembly Proceedings, Election Of CM
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The intermittent rain in the provincial capital on Friday delayed the proceedings of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, which had to select the Chief Minister for the province.
The KP assembly meeting, which was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, could not start until 11 a.m. Both the Treasury and opposition benches were lying unoccupied as the arrival of assembly members continued at a snail pace.
The police took strict security measures for the assembly proceedings, and 350 police personnel were deployed for the purpose. A special traffic plan was chalked out to maintain a smooth flow of traffic on Khyber Road.
It is pertinent to mention here that independent member of Assembly Ali Amin Gandapur and joint candidate of the opposition parties, Ibadullah, would contest the election of the leader of the House.
At least 87 members of the Sunni Unity Council and three independent members in the assembly had already announced their support for independent candidate Ali Amin Gandapur.
The 26 members of the joint opposition would support Ibadullah, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) announced a boycott of the elections.
APP/adi-ijaz
Recent Stories
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown:four arrested,300 kites recovered4 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 776 kg drugs in six operations4 minutes ago
-
Deputy chairman Senate directs NDMA, PDMA Balochistan to expedite relief efforts in Gwadar4 minutes ago
-
KPCSW launches findings of gender analysis health, education sectors5 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road accident5 minutes ago
-
Gandapur elected as KP CM5 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly9 minutes ago
-
ICT nab 14 drug peddlers; huge cache of narcotics seized15 minutes ago
-
Zakura, Tengpora massacres part of ongoing genocidal drive in IIOJK: APHC15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian brothers: Aneeq21 minutes ago
-
GBDMA hands over 590 oxygen cylinders to health department GB24 minutes ago
-
Alarming surge in Indian brutalities: 857 Kashmiris martyred since 05 August 2019 in IIOJK25 minutes ago