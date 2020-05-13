Rain disrupt power supply to many areas across province: Pesco

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company ( Pesco) on Wednesday said that 19 power feeders affected in several districts due to heavy rain, which caused electricity suspension in many areas across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company ( Pesco) on Wednesday said that 19 power feeders affected in several districts due to heavy rain, which caused electricity suspension in many areas across the province.

The PESCO spokesman said that electricity has been suspended in many areas of Peshawar, Charsadda, Tangi , Dir, Chakdara, Besham, Bannu, Buner, Mardan and Taimurgarah districts after 11 KV power feeder developed fault due to heavy rains and thunderstorms across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PESCO staff is present on the spot busy to restore of power supply in affected areas.

The PESCO apologizes to the customers for the inconvenience caused due to torrential rains in the holly month of Ramazan.

The PESCO spokesman said field workers have been directed to restore power in the affected areas as soon as possible while taking precautionary measures against coronavirus.