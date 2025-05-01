Rain Disrupts Power Supply In Twin Cities
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Heavy rain and thunder caused power outages in several parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday, as faults were reported on multiple electricity feeders in the IESCO region.
According to the spokesman of IESCO, several power feeders tripped or developed faults due to the thunderstorm and rain in the IESCO region, affecting electricity supply in major areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
He said feeders in areas such as Pir Sohawa, Supreme Court, G-8 Markaz, Ali Pur, and Mera Jaffar were among the first to experience power interruptions.
Faults were also reported on feeders supplying electricity to Bani Gala, UC Road, Syam Muhammadi Chowk, New Malpur, Range Road, and the Imarat area.
In addition, electricity supply was disrupted on Girja Ghar 1, Humak, G-8/2, and Sangjhani feeders, where power lines tripped during the downpour.
In response, IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan directed all field formations to restore electricity in the affected areas as soon as possible. Teams were dispatched to carry out repair work, and efforts were underway throughout the night to fix the faults.
The IESCO spokesman advised residents to maintain a safe distance from electricity wires, poles, transformers, and meters during the rain to avoid any accidents.
For complaint registration, IESCO reminded users that all services are active, including the complaint offices, helpline 118, and SMS service 8118. Consumers were encouraged to report issues using these platforms.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have assured that electricity restoration work will be completed at the earliest.
APP/tsw
Recent Stories
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peasant leader Ghulam Rasool Sahito remembered on his death anniversary7 minutes ago
-
Rain disrupts power supply in twin cities7 minutes ago
-
Sindh passes exemplary laws for labours: Speaker SA17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur ensures fair HSC exams17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan moving towards sustainable growth: Rana Ihsan17 minutes ago
-
Govt expands support for workers, plans skills training, wage reforms: Chaudhry Salik17 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benazirabad fixes prices of Chapati,Naan17 minutes ago
-
"Mazdoor Rally" held to mark the International Labours Day17 minutes ago
-
PPP committed to Workers' Rights: Khurshid Ahmed Shah17 minutes ago
-
Sindh Community foundation celebrates International Labour day47 minutes ago
-
Govt ensures free medical care for children returning from India47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ47 minutes ago