Rain disrupts power supply in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Heavy rain and thunder caused power outages in several parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday, as faults were reported on multiple electricity feeders in the IESCO region.

According to the spokesman of IESCO, several power feeders tripped or developed faults due to the thunderstorm and rain in the IESCO region, affecting electricity supply in major areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He said feeders in areas such as Pir Sohawa, Supreme Court, G-8 Markaz, Ali Pur, and Mera Jaffar were among the first to experience power interruptions.

Faults were also reported on feeders supplying electricity to Bani Gala, UC Road, Syam Muhammadi Chowk, New Malpur, Range Road, and the Imarat area.

In addition, electricity supply was disrupted on Girja Ghar 1, Humak, G-8/2, and Sangjhani feeders, where power lines tripped during the downpour.

In response, IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan directed all field formations to restore electricity in the affected areas as soon as possible. Teams were dispatched to carry out repair work, and efforts were underway throughout the night to fix the faults.

The IESCO spokesman advised residents to maintain a safe distance from electricity wires, poles, transformers, and meters during the rain to avoid any accidents.

For complaint registration, IESCO reminded users that all services are active, including the complaint offices, helpline 118, and SMS service 8118. Consumers were encouraged to report issues using these platforms.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have assured that electricity restoration work will be completed at the earliest.

