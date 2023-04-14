Rain-dust/thunderstorms predicted in upper/central parts from the weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Rain-dust/thunderstorms are predicted in upper/central parts from the weekend as a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on April 15 (Saturday) and would spread in western & central parts subsequently.

According to Met Office on Friday, under the influence of this weather system, rain-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from 15th (evening/night) to 20th April with occasional gaps.

However, rain-dust/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Ziarat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran on 17th and 18th April.

Light rain-dust/thunderstorm is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Raim yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib on 17th and 18th April.

Due to weather conditions, the possible impacts including dust-windstorm & hailstorm may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops particularly wheat crop. Farmers should perform their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

However, Landslides / Flash Floods may occur in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galiyat on 18th and 19th April. Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Met Office advised all concerned authorities to remain "ALERT" to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.