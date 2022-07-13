HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up a "Rain Emergency Control Room" in the office of the Superintending Engineer (Operation) following a pre-monsoon alert issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Cell.

According to a Hesco spokesperson, Chief Operating Officer Sarfraz, Ahmad Khan (03333700012), Chief Commercial Officer Riaz Pathan (03333700017), Nisar Memon and Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh will monitor the power supply system and also listen the complaints lodged by the consumers.

He said that the control room was already functioning at the Hesco Power Control Center for power supply in the Hesco region in which the staff is available round the clock.

He appealed the public to stay away from Hesco's installations during the rainy season as it has electric current.