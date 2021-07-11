UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Emergency Declared In District South

Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Rain emergency declared in district South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Administration of District South has declared rain emergency in view of the forecast about rainfall in the metropolis from July 15 by the Meteorological department.

The administration has canceled the leaves of all concerned officers and staff to deal with any emergency situation during rainfall, said a statement issued here Sunday.

The officials concerned were directed to make appropriate arrangements so that timely steps could be taken to prevent possible damage due to rains, de-watering and immediate redressal of public grievances.

The Emergency Control Room on Rafiqi Shaheed Road near Haqqani Chowk located at the Head Office on DMC South is already working in three shifts so that citizens can contact in case of any emergency.

The staff of Parks, Building and Roads and Mechanical and Electrical Department including sanitary and sewerage staff arranged all the necessary equipment including open truck, tractor and de-watering pumps etc.

All the officers will be present in the field along with their staff in three shifts during 24 hours during the rainy season.

More Stories From Pakistan

