"Rain Emergency" Declared In Hesco Region During Monsoon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :In view of current monsoon season, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO's) Chief Executive officer Rehan Hameed has declared "Rain Emergency" in entire Hesco region and cancelled all kind of leaves of the employees of the company to ensure early removal of faults, if any, during rains.

According to HESCO's spokesperson, a control room headed by General Manager (Operation) Abdul Ahad has been set up at Hesco headquarter to receive and resolve complaints of the consumers during emergency.

The electricity consumers have been advised to remain in contact with the control room for registering complaints regarding electricity suspension or technical faults, spokesman said.

The Chief Executive Officer Hesco Rehan Hameed also warned all officers concerned that no negligence would be tolerated in discharging the responsibilities and urged them to behave gently with consumers during emergency situation.

He also appealed the consumers to extended their cooperation with Hesco personnel during electricity failures so that power supply could be restored without any delay.

He also advised the people to avoid touching electricity poles and other power installations during rains to save themselves from electrocution.