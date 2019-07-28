UrduPoint.com
Rain Emergency Declared In Jamshoro District

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

Rain emergency declared in Jamshoro district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Cap. (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa has declared rain emergency in the district due to expected thunderstorm rains predicted by Pakistan Meteorological department and directed the officials concerned to remain high alert to face any untoward situation.

According to handout issued on Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers of Municipal, Public Health Engineering, Revenue, Irrigation and Health department to take required measures to avoid wide spread devastation.

He directed the Municipal, Town, and Public Health Engineering department officials to keep all water pumping machines and standby generators in ready position so that in case of emergency dewatering of rain and sewage water from low lying areas could be done without any delay.

All sewerage nullahs should be cleaned before rains to avoid any untoward situation, he said and directed the officers of Health department to ensure presence of medical as well as paramedical staff in all hospitals during rain emergency.

The Deputy Commissioner announced for setting up of central rain emergency control room at his office to monitor rain and flood situation.

He appealed the general public to take precautionary measures before rains and shift from dangerous buildings to safer places for their safety.

