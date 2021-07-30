Rain Emergency declared to cope with any flood-like situation

The Rawalpindi Administration Friday declared a rain emergency in the district as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains in the week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Administration Friday declared a rain emergency in the district as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains in the week.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements made for upcoming heavy rains in the current week, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah directed the officials to remain present in the field and all the equipment should be in working condition.

He directed the officials to give special attention to 11 Nullahs which passed from Katarian to the Gawalmandi bridge.

He said that due to timely dredging of Nullah Lai as well as Sewerage system, removal of encroachments, inspection of dangerous buildings, mock exercises and checking the functionality of flood-fighting equipment before monsoon rains led the rainwater passed efficiently on July 28, 2021.

"It is true that no one has control on natural calamities however early measures can reduce their catastrophes to some extent", he added.

The Commissioner directed the PDMA to keep its alert system updated and keep the people informed of the situation in a timely manner.

He directed the WASA to keep functional its heavy machinery including Sucker Machines, Jetting Machines, Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines, Dewatering sets and water boozers to handle any emergency situation during floods.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Arif Umer Aziz, Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat, District Officer Rescue 1122, Managing Director RWMC Owais Manzoor Tarar, Reps of PDMA and others were also present in the meeting.