Rain emergency imposed in DMC-East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :District Municipal Commissioner (DMC) East Chairman Moeed Anwar on Thursday directed the officers concerned to ensure their availability on field specially during the expected rains

Rain emergency has also been declared in DMC-East, said a statement.

The Chairman also visited different Union Counsils (Cs) of Jamshed and Gulshan Iqbal Zones and inspected cleanliness work on drains.

Moeed Anwar said that despite availability of limited resources the DMC East in cooperation with the Karachi Metropolitan Coporation (KMC) was taking measures for the provision of better civic facilities.

He, on the occasion, was flanked by officers concerned.