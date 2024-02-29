Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday

The Sindh government, on Thursday, declared half working day on March 1in Karachi division due to rain emergency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Sindh government, on Thursday, declared half working day on March 1in Karachi division due to rain emergency.

All the offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils in Karachi except those engaged in essential services and involved in rain emergencies duties would observe working hours till 2:00 pm, said a notification issued here by Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

The notification would be applicable to the private sector organizations as well, it added.