Rain Emergency; Sindh Govt Declares Half Working Day In Karachi On Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 07:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Sindh government, on Thursday, declared half working day on March 1in Karachi division due to rain emergency.
All the offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils in Karachi except those engaged in essential services and involved in rain emergencies duties would observe working hours till 2:00 pm, said a notification issued here by Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.
The notification would be applicable to the private sector organizations as well, it added.
