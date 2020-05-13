Rain expected during next 24 hour

Rain-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Rain-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper and central parts and is likely to persist till Thursday.

According to Meteorological Department, rain-thunderstorm, with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm, is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Bhakkar, Jhang, Faislabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar kahan, Bahawalnagar during night time on Wednesday.

On Thursday, rain-thunderstorm, with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm, is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Bhakkar, Jhang, Faislabad, Toba Tek.Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 38 and 24 Celsius, respectively on Wednesday.