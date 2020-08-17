Rain expected in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Rain, coupled with thundershowers, is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, hot and humid weather is expected in various parts of the province. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Kasur and Lahore.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 34 and 28 Celsius respectively on Monday.