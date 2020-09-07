UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast rain coupled with thunderstorm in most parts of Punjab including the provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Jhelum 18mm, Murree 13mm, Sialkot City, Narowal 6mm , Gujrat 5mm, Chakwal, Attock 4mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 4, Zero Point, Airport 2mm), Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore Airport 1mm.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recordedin the city as 35 centigrade and 25 centigrade, respectively.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Punjab Murree Saidpur Gujrat Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Attock Airport

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches global COVID-19 insurance

28 minutes ago

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

43 minutes ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

2 hours ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.