Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly weather system is present over western and upper parts of the country and expected to persist in upper parts till Wednesday (morning).

Rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Faisalabad, Jhang, T. T Singh, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal. However, fog is likely to prevail in Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and D.G.Khan during night hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 22 centigrade and 13 centigrade, respectively.