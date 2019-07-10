Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Rain-thundershower (with few heavy falls) with gusty winds/dust storm is expected in Punjab including the provincial capital.

The maximum temperature in provincial capital was recorded as 33 degree celsius, on Tuesday.

According to the Met.

office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Islamabad, Hazara division and Kashmir.

According to synoptic situation, Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan.

Experts have predicted the prevailing weather condition would persist with even more intensity during the next few days.