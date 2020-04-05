Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Rain accompanied by wind-thunderstorm was expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

Maximum and minimum temperature were recorded as 31 & 19 centigrade respectively on Sunday.

According to Met office, mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain, wind-thunderstorm were expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore during night time on Sunday.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Joharabad 11mm, Chakwal 09mm, Bahawalpur (City 07mm, AP 05mm), Attock, Murree 03mm, Multan, Kot addu 02mm.

According to synoptic situation, continental air was prevalent over most parts of the country.