Rain Expected In City

Muhammad Irfan 54 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall) associated with gusty winds are expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Lahore and Sahiwal.

Meanwhile, dust-storm/isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, DG Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 37 & 24 degrees centigrade respectively, on Saturday.

