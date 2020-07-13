UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents of moderate intensity from Arabian sea are penetrating central parts of the country and likely to weaken during next 12 hours. A weak westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However rain-with thundershowers is expected in Faisalabad, Jhang, Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, D. G Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Kan, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali and Khusab during this period.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Faisalabad 44mm, Sahiwal 30mm, Jhang 15mm, Okara 13mm, Noorpur Thal, Mangla 6mm, Kasur 4mm, Lahore( A/P 2mm, City 1mm), Islamabad (Airport 1mm).

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 32 & 26 centigrade respectively on Monday.

