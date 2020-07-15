Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain, coupled with wind-thunderstorm, was expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents were penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm were expected in Murree, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat and Sargodha.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in the city were 37 and 27 centigrade respectively on Wednesday.