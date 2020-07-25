UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City

Sat 25th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan.Weak moist currents are reaching central and lower parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in some parts of the province.

Rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Pothohar region, Mianwali, DG Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan and Bahawalpur.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperature was recordedas 35 centigrade and 27 centigrade, respectively.

