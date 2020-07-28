UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating in north eastern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Murree, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Sargodha, Jhelum and Attock. Meanwhile rain with gusty winds are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and surrounding areas.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 39 and 28 degrees centigrade, respectively, on Tuesday.

