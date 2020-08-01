UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Rain with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 32 & 27 centigrade respectively on Saturday.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Murree, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Faisalabad,Khushab, Mianwali,Sargodha, Jhang and Bhakkar. According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Baluchistan.

Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

