Rain expected in city during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Rain with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Lahore.

Rain-thunderstorm is also expected at few places in Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and DG Khan.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 34 and 27 centigrade respectively on Friday.