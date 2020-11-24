UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City During Next 24 Hour

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Rain expected in city during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Rain is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the county.

According to Meteorological department, cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province, while rain is expected in Potohar region, Mianwali, Sargodha, M.B.Din, Faisalabad, Lahore, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal,Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal. While, snowfall is expected in Murree and Galliyat during the period.

The maximum and minimum temperature were recorded as 21 and 13 degrees centigrade respectively on Tuesday.

