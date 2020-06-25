UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City During Next 24 Hours

Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Rain expected in City during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Rain, coupled with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Taxila, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal and Gujrat during the evening/night hours.

Meanwhile, rain was received in some districts of the province including Okara 38mm, Kasur 30mm, Sahiwal 29mm, Jhang 27mm, Noorpur Thal 21mm, Hafizabad 18mm, Toba Tek Singh 17mm, Sargodha (PAF) 16mm, Bahawalnagar 14mm, Faisalabad 11mm, Lahore (Airport 9mm, City) 6mm), Mandi Bahauddin 5mm, Narowal 2mm, Islamabad (Zero Point), Chaklala (Rawalpindi), Joharabad, Gujranwala 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 34 and 27 Celsius, respectively on Thursday.

