Rain Expected In City During Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

Rain expected in city during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating the upper and central parts of the country.

The Meteorological Department said that rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Okara and Sahiwal. Rain-thunderstorm with dust-raising winds are also expected at isolated places in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 38 & 26 Celsius, respectively on Sunday.

