Rain Expected In City Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:35 PM

Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in some parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in some parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

The Meteorological Department said that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the province while very hot in southern parts. However, rain with wind-thunderstorm was expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Taxila, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang and Gujrat. Dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D G Khan, Bhakkar and Layyah during this period.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 39 and 29 Celsius, respectively on Tuesday.

