Rain Expected In Islamabad, Punjab, KP,GB, Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab during the next 24 hours

Moderate to isolated heavy snowfall/rainfall is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galliyat.

Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain with snow over hills occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Punjab.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Dir (Lower 24mm, Upper 22), Parachinar 23, Saidu Sharif 21, Kalam, Balakot 17, Malamjabba, Pattan 15, Kakul 12, Chitral 09, Takht Bhai, Mirkhani, Drosh 07, Cherat 05, Bacha Khan (A/P) 04, Peshawar (City 04, Airport 02), Bannu 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 18, Airport 14), Rawalakot 14, Garhidupatta 13, Kotli 03, Punjab: Murree 10, Attock 03, Islamabad (City, Airport, Saidpur, Bokra 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 03, Chillas and Skardu 01mm.

The snowfall recorded was in Kalam, Malamjabba 09 inches, Drosh 01 and Bagrote Trace.

The lowest temperatures recorded were Leh -10C, Kalam, Astor -07, Gupis -05, Skardu, Parachinar, and Malam Jabba -03C.

