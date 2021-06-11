Rain expected in Lahore

Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north west of Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are approaching upper of the country and likely to persist till Monday.

According to Meteorological department, very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected in Potohar region, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore and Mianwali. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also likely during the period.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 41 and 29 degrees centigrade respectively on Friday.