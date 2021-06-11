UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In Lahore

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:45 PM

Rain expected in Lahore

Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north west of Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are approaching upper of the country and likely to persist till Monday.

According to Meteorological department, very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected in Potohar region, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore and Mianwali. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also likely during the period.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 41 and 29 degrees centigrade respectively on Friday.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Balochistan Gujranwala Sialkot Mianwali Narowal From

Recent Stories

PTI govt working for sustainable industrial growth ..

34 seconds ago

EU Drug Regulator Advises European Bloc Avoid Usin ..

35 seconds ago

SSCI terms budget business friendly

37 seconds ago

NTDC transmits 23,633 MW electricity

40 seconds ago

Belarus' Lukashenko Accepts Resignation of Preside ..

5 minutes ago

USS Laboon Enters Black Sea, Russian Navy Forces M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.