Rain expected in most areas of country including Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Met department Thursday forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur during the period.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab as; Lahore (Farukhabad 97, Shahi Qila 32, Lakshmi Chowk 31, Gulshan-e-Ravi 18, Chowk Nakhuda 15, Tajpura 10, Upper Mall, Mughal Pura 08, City 06, Gulberg, Airport 03, Nishtar Town, Iqbal Town 02, Jail Road, Samanabad, Johar Town 01), Sargodha (City 55), Hafizabad 43, Okara 37, Mandi Bahauddin 33, Kasur 32, Sahiwal 19, Mangla 07, Murree 05, Narowal 03, DG Khan 02, Jhang 01, Sindh: Karachi (Sarjani Town 58, North Karachi 51, Orangi Town 37, Nazimabad 32, Masroor Base 17, Kemari 15, Saadi Town 13, Met Complex 08, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Quaidabad 04, Jinnah Terminal 03, MOS, Faisal Base 02), Jacobabad 12, Sakrand 06, Hyderabad 05, Chhor, Larkana 04, Thatta 03, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Jam 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 16, Malam Jabba, Pattan 04, Bannu, Hari Chand 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 11, Kohlu, Lasbella 03, Kashmir: Rawalakot 05 and Dhalli 01.

The maximum temperatures recorded in (C) were: Chhor, Sibbi 40, Chillas, Nokundi, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand and Tando Jam 39.